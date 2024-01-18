AN unexploded missile was successfully detonated by Cadiz’s bomb squad after a tourist found the explosive on a local beach.

A rusting, old 105mm calibre projectile was discovered on a cliff in La Breña National Park in the town of Barbate last Thursday, January 11.

The missile was located by an unsuspecting tourist who quickly informed the Guardia Civil.

The unexploded projectile was successfully detonated in controlled circumstances by Cadiz’s bomb squad specialists. Credit: UNBUDIZ

A group of specialists from UNBUDIZ, the specialist bomb squad for the province of Cadiz, were sent to neutralise the projectile.

Upon discovering that the missile was situated in a rocky area that was difficult to access, specialists moved the bomb to a safer area, upon which they created a secure perimeter.

The explosive was successfully detonated – all remains of the missile were then collected in order to ensure no explosive remnants remained.

The authorities wish to emphasise that handling unexploded projectiles is incredibly dangerous and should be left to the relevant specialists.

