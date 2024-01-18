A CHILD genius from Andalucia is set to begin a degree at the prestigious Oxford University at just 15 years old.

Miguel Donaire Arcas-Sariot, a Spanish teenager from Granada, has been selected to read a joint-honours bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Computer Science after successfully completing a rigorous application process.

Oxford University is currently ranked as the best university in the world, according to the 2024 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

In order to pass the application process, the youngster had to sit an exam in Madrid (in which he scored 96%), and four online tests in English.

The young progidy is set to study Mathematics and Computer Science. Credit: Cordon Press

According to Oxford University’s website, just 7% of those who apply to study Mathematics and Computer Science are successful.

His mother, Maria Jose Acras-Sariot, told EFE that her son has had a keen interest in mathematics from a young age, and that he is approaching the next stage in his educational journey with “enthusiasm combined with a little fear”.

The 15-year old’s mathematical prowess propelled him to become the national champion of the Spanish Mathematical Olympiad, whilst he is also completing his Baccalaureate at La Presentacion de Granada School two years ahead of schedule.

His teachers remain confident that he will succeed at Oxford, commenting that he “has a tremendous maturity, both in his academic work and personal life”.

Despite his academic achievements, Miguel lives an ordinary life beyond the school gates.

His hobbies are typical for a boy his age – he loves going to the gym, playing volleyball, playing videogames and playing board games with his friends.

