ONE of Benidorm’s larger than life British characters, Graham Boland, who became a well-known face on a UK television show has died.

Graham appeared for a decade on Channel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun and passed away on Wednesday surrounded by his family.

It’s believed that Graham had been suffering from a long-term illness and was aged in his late-fifties.

He opened the Happy Days bar opposite Camping El Raco in May 2022 which was the culmination of a life-long dream for him after pumping his savings into the project.

He was also the former entertainment manager at Camping Villamar and presented shows on the Benidorm station, Fresh Radio.

Graham’s older brother Anthony Horadada said he was ‘completely heartbroken’.

“As you can imagine this is the most heartbreaking news not only for myself and our family but also to all that knew and loved him too,” he said.

Graham last appeared on Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun in April 2023, but announced in September that he would be leaving the show.

He said: “Well after 10 years filming Bargain Brits I’ve finally called it a day… I’ve loved every minute”.

“But filming Gay Pride Benidorm was the ultimate day… thank you to all that cheered and shouted my name”.

“I’d just like to say thank you to all the film and production team over the years.”

Fans took to social media to share their condolences and sadness at Graham’s loss, with one person writing: “Rest in Peace a true Benidorm legend, Graham Happy Days Boland.”

Another wrote: “Not only was he a massive part of Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun and a truly brilliant character on the programme, he was also a really top bloke. Forever on film Graham. Your memory will live on.”