THE Michelin Guide has begun evaluating hotels and these are the best 8 in Malaga province.

The culinary guide has recently expanded into the hotel market to identify ‘the best and most exciting stays in the world.’

Among them are eight Malaga hotels, each chosen for their ‘extraordinary experiences’ marked by ‘style’, ‘personality’, ‘culture’ and ‘comfort’.

To achieve a Michelin star, hotels must meet five strict criteria:

Design excellence in interiors and architecture

Individuality, personality and authenticity

Consistent quality service, comfort and maintenance

Extraordinary experiences at an appropriate price

Contribution to the local area, the hotel being a destination in itself.

Although not on the list, the hotel’s food offering is sure to influence the Michelin guide.

Each of the chosen venues has a high-end restaurant complete with talented chefs and distinguished menus.

It’s no surprise then that many of the hotels selected by Michelin are in Malaga’s luxury enclave, Marbella.

The high end hotels cost between €1000-3000 per night, but according to the guide’s expert panel, it would be worth every penny.

The selected hotels are:

Hotel Claude Marbella

Photo: hotelclaudemarbella.com

Known as the ‘first boutique hotel in Marbella’, Hotel Claude offers an ‘authentic Andalucian experience’. Each room has been individually designed to reflect the character of one of the region’s many areas, from the green pastures of Jaen to the architectural wonders of Granada.

Reformed in 2020, the hotel is in the heart of Marbella old town, with rooftop views over the bustling streets.

Puente Romano Beach Resort

Photo: Puente Romano/Facebook

Reminiscent of a typical Andalucian town, Puente Romano is full of suites and private villas modelled after the region’s white washed villages. The hotel is right on the coast but every suite still comes with a private terrace, pool and hydrotherapy shower. It also has a gym, boxing centre, a spin studio and spa alongside an impressive restaurant.

Marbella Club Hotel

Photo: Marbella Club Hotel/Facebook

Described as ‘unparalleled luxury’, the Marbella Club invites visitors to discover ‘another side’ of the popular tourist destination. The beachfront restaurant serves freshly caught fish which can be enjoyed after a dip in the sea from the hotel’s private pier and beach club. They offer ‘understated’ but ‘elegant’ suites, bungalows and villas perfect for every traveller. The hotel also has extensive activities including a holistic spa, kids club and a cosy bar known as the ‘clubhouse’.

Finca Cortesin

Photo: Finca Cortesin/Facebook

Described as ‘one of Europe’s smartest places to escape to’ by Conde Nast, we can’t wait to see how Finca Cortesin has changed when it reopens on March 1st. The hotel is much more than a place to sleep. It has extensive sports facilities including padel courts and a golf course, a Thai spa and a range of gourmet restaurants.

Vincci Larios Diez

Photo: Vincci Larios Diez/Facebook

The only hotel in Malaga city to make the list, Vincci Larios Diez is found in the heart of the city centre. The contemporary hotel is set over seven floors with expansive views over the emblematic cathedral. Some rooms even have a jacuzzi so you can soak up the Andalucian atmosphere while enjoying a glass of wine or food from El Taller, the hotel’s restaurant.

Boho Club

Photo: Boho Club/Facebook

This five-star hotel complex offers a range of rooms and bungalows inspired by ‘boho-chic’ aesthetics. The venue’s extensive gardens and pools offer a ‘secret green hideaway’ in the middle of Marbella. Boho Club is also home to an art gallery and equally impressive restaurant managed by head chef, Diego de Rio.

Nobu Hotel Marbella

Photo: Nobu Hotel Marbella/Facebook

The ‘laid back luxury’ of Nobu Hotel is perfect for ‘playful’ travellers who enjoy relaxing in the day and going out at night. The five-star hotel has luxurious pools and a spa, where visitors can sip on carefully curated cocktails or enjoy dishes inspired by Andalucian cuisine. The open plan guestrooms and expansive terraces offer a taste of freedom just steps away from the turquoise waters of the Meditterrean.

Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavís Marbella Resort

Photo: Antantara Villa Padierna Palace/Facebook

This grand hotel is full of surprises with three golf courses, a tranquil lake, a roman amphitheatre and over a thousand pieces of art. The beach club serves fresh fish crafted into traditional Andalucian dishes while the tennis courts and thermal spa offer visitors a chance to destress. Whatsmore, the some 125 rooms are pet friendly, so you don’t have to leave your dog at home.

READ MORE: