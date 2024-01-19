2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Villamartin with pool garage - € 239,000

Apartment Villamartin, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 239,000

Promotion FULLY FURNISHED apartments. Discover your dream home with us! We present to you a new apartment complex in Villamartin, in between the municipalities of Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa. The complex comprises apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms, available in two models: ground floor with front and back terrace, and top floor with private solarium. Both models present a spacious and bright living area, combining the lounge, dining area and kitchen, opening onto a terrace. The master bedrooms have an en-suite bathroom. The communal area includes beautiful gardens spaces with a large pool and… See full property details