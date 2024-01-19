A FUMING mother is planning to sue a fun fair in Spain after her son’s finger was partially sliced off at the weekend.

The 12-year-old boy was reportedly dismounting from a mechanical bull, or ‘Rodeo Loco’, when he suffered the horror injury to his index finger.

The mother demanded an ambulance be called to the Javea feria, before the owner of the ride decided to drive her and the distraught boy to a nearby health centre.

From there he was rushed to Denia hospital for emergency surgery. He then underwent a partial amputation on Tuesday.

The mother demanded an ambulance be called to the Javea feria, before the owner of the ride decided to drive her and the distraught boy to a nearby health centre (Stock image)

According to Informacion.es, the mother has filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil and the Citizen Services Office (OAC) at Javea town hall.

In the complaint, seen by local media, the parent demands financial compensation.

According to municipal sources, the fun fair has all the necessary permits and had passed recent inspections.

They said the ride owner will have had insurance, which should be the first port of call for compensation costs.