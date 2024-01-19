CRISTINA Gutierrez has made history as the first ever Spanish woman to win a category at the prestigious Dakar Rally.

The 32 year old is just the second female to ever be successful in rally driving’s premier competition, following Germany’s Jutta Kleinschmidt, who won in 2001.

Gutierrez, who is also a qualified dentist, was successful in the Challenger category for the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team.

Cristina Gutierrez made history after finishing first in the Challenger category at the Dakar Rally. Credit: Cordon Press

The Burgos-born driver won on the final day after her main rival Mitchell Guthrie suffered engine issues that allowed Gutierrez to overtake and storm to victory.

Her triumph meant Spain achieved a historic double as legendary driver Carlos Sainz also tasted success in Saudi Arabia.

Sainz, who is the father of Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr, won his fourth victory at the event, simultaneously breaking his own record as the race’s oldest winner.

The 61-year old is now third in the competition’s all-time rankings, only behind Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah with five victories and France’s Stephane Peterhansel with eight.

