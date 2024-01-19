SCOUTS and guides groups in Gibraltar are getting ready to host the fifth European Mini Jamboree for small nations for the first time.

The week-long camp will take place from July 28 to August 3 featuring a fun-filled programme for children between the ages of 13 to 16-years-old.

Gibraltar’s Minister for Youth Christian Santos met local Scout Chief Commissioner Mark Rodriguez to talk about the international event.

Santos took the opportunity to visit the new facilities at Governor’s Lookout on the Upper Rock.

The government said the Jamboree aims ‘to establish networks between different cultures’ and ‘enable personal growth and interpersonal skills’ among the children.

Each participating country can register up to two patrols of six to eight young people and two adult leaders.

Scouts and guides from small nations of Europe with less than a million people can take part in the event.

These include Guernsey, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Greenland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, San Marino, Shetland, Azores, Maderia, Cyprus, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Malta, Montenegro and Jersey.

Minister Santos said he was looking forward to welcome scouts and guides from all of Europe in what was ‘a fantastic opportunity’ for the local groups.

“I know that this event will be instrumental in forging links between different nations and that very many positive and lasting connections will be made,” Santos said in a government statement.

“It is a very exciting prospect for young Scouts and Guides to meet their European peers, make new friendships and take part in a varied and fun programme.

“I have no doubt that it will be a very successful Jamboree and that Gibraltar will be a wonderful backdrop for the all the events planned,” he added.

