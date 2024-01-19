NATIONAL Geographic has named two Andalucian cities some of Spain’s best ‘food destinations’.

The prestigious travel magazine celebrated the second edition of its ‘Readers Prize Awards’ yesterday, January 18.

The 2024 edition recognises the best hotels, airlines and destinations in the world for their ‘innovation’, ‘sustainability’ and ‘responsibility’.

The finalists have been announced and readers now have until February 11 to cast their votes.

There are some 15 categories and both Cordoba and Jaen are up for the prize of ‘Best Gastronomic Destination’.

Cordoba was highlighted for ‘having the latest three Michelin star restaurant- Noor- as well as a generous network of historic taverns and lively restaurants.’

As well as being full of fascinating history, Cordoba is known for its delicious dishes. Photo by Saad Chaudhry on Unsplash

The city is known for its salmorejo, a cold soup of garlic and tomatoes as well as its Rabo de Toro, a bull’s tail stew.

A typical Cordoban dish, a cold soup known as salmorejo

Photo by SartenPorElMango on Unsplash

Meanwhile, the olive oil region of Jaen has ‘been transformed into a unique destination thanks to the budding group of chefs fine tuning their recipes and local products.’

Jaen is surrounded by miles of olive groves

Photo by Jorge Fernández Salas on Unsplash

The ‘World Capital of Olive Oil’ is known for its bacalao a la yema (egg yolk cod) and pollo a la secretaria, a famous chicken dish from Alcala la Real.

The two Andalucian cities are up against Rias Baixas, Terres de l’Ebre and Costa Guipuzcoana.

The winners will be announced on April 18 for the May edition of the magazine. To vote for your favourite foodie haven, click here.

