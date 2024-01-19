BRITISH rapping sensation Big Narstie has been spotted enjoying the Spanish sunshine as he holidays on the island of Tenerife.

A video posted on TikTok by Tenerife First Excursions showed the rapper and internet personality wandering the streets in a blue striped t-shirt and a pair of grey shorts.

Big Narstie, 38, is best known for his work promoting grime music and culture within mainstream media.

The host of The Big Narstie Show appeared happy on his holidays, saying he was “buzzing” and that the sunny weather was “warmer than England”.

Temperatures in Tenerife are currently averaging over 20C, whereas the UK just experienced its coldest night of the winter so far with temperatures in some parts falling to -11C.

READ MORE: