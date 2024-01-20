3 bedroom Villa for sale in Punta Mujeres with pool garage - € 350,000

Totally independent house for sale, duplex, in the centre of Punta Mujeres, Haría. This property is distributed on two floors. On the first floor has three bedrooms, with fitted wardrobes, a bathroom, the kitchen is independent and is furnished, with access to the barbecue area, and outdoor areas, spacious and bright dining room, also has a swimming pool, which is currently covered, at the entrance of the house, with possibilities to put it back into operation if you want, then access to the ground floor, with a fairly large studio, with bathroom and kitchenette. Garage with space for two… See full property details