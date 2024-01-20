GIBRALTAR’S local regiment has once again outdone itself by coming home from the Army Judo Championships with a haul of medals.

Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor reinstated his position as Army Heavyweight Masters Champion beating most of his opponents ‘within the first few minutes of engaging’.

He went on to win the over 100kg event gold medal at the Army School of Physical Training in Aldershot, Hampshire where the championships were being held.

“His mastery of the art came forth as he dominated the tempo of each fight,” the MoD said in a statement.

“He fought the continued mounting fatigue, battling through adversaries all the way to the podium.”

But he was not the only winner at the event for regular and reservist soldiers.

Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Major Dayan Pozo also brought home a gold and bronze medal for the under 90kg category at his first attempt competing in a judo tournament.

And a spectacular throw that had everyone clapping for him gave Corporal Bradley Morris-McKenzie a well-deserved silver medal in the intermediate under 90kg category.

“All in all, a great result for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, now looking ahead to the Inter-Services competition later in the year,” the Ministry of Defence concluded.

