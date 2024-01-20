A NEW exhibition will showcase revealing Moroccan art in Gibraltar as the Rock continues to extend contacts with its southern neighbour.

Gibraltar Cultural Services teamed up with the Gallery Kent Tangier and the JM Memorial Foundation to arrange the February exhibition.

The cultural exchange is part of a Gibraltar government manifesto commitment ‘to create projects that will ensure Gibraltar’s cultural growth’, it said in a statement.

Well-known Moroccan artists Abdelkrim Ouazzani, Ilias Selfati and Mohamed Benyaich are expected to take part in the initiative.

The government said the exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery will ‘further expose the art of Morocco to Gibraltar and encourage visitors to connect with our neighbours from across the Straits’.

It followed a number of visits in 2023 by local artists who brought their work to Tangier.

These cross-cultural exchanges included various art exhibitions, workshops at Donabo Gardens and the making of a music video with artists from both communities.

Gibraltar Cultural Services is now trying to bring international artists to the Rock to host workshops and lectures during their time on the Rock.

Local artists, schools and colleges will also get the chance to take part in the educational events.

The exhibition at the Casemates government gallery will run from February 20 to March 9.

ALSO READ: