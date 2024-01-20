BEACHGOERS were spotted taking in the sun along the Costa del Sol on Saturday.

Temperatures in the likes of Marbella soared past 20C, in yet another bout of unseasonable weather.

People were even spotted swimming and paddle boarding in the sea – a site not typically seen this far into January.

Sunbathers and paddle boarders spotted from Marbella beach on Saturday (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

It comes after Andalucia president Juanma Moreno this week warned that the region needs the equivalent of 30 continuous days of rain.

Moreno said there will very likely be water cuts in the coming weeks amid the ongoing drought ravaging much of the country.

While storms Irene and Juan brought some rainfall during the week, the downpours were ‘generally weak’ and short lived, according to weather agency AEMET.

