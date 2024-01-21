Apartment

Calpe / Calp, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 247,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calpe / Calp with pool garage - € 247,000

BEAUTIFUL APARTMENTS IN CALPE Apartments located a few meters from the pedestrian promenade in Calpe Cosy and modern apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms consists of a furnished bedrooms, an equipped bathrooms, an American kitchen, a spacious and bright living room with access to the terrace. Parking spaces and garage available at an extra cost. Its common areas offer several swimming pools for both adults and children. Calpe, one of the towns of La Marina Alta, lies on the northern coast of the province of Alicante, surrounded by the towns of Altea, Benidorm, Teulada-Moraira, Benissa. Calpe has… See full property details

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.