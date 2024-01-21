2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calpe / Calp with pool garage - € 247,000

Apartment Calpe / Calp, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 247,000

BEAUTIFUL APARTMENTS IN CALPE Apartments located a few meters from the pedestrian promenade in Calpe Cosy and modern apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms consists of a furnished bedrooms, an equipped bathrooms, an American kitchen, a spacious and bright living room with access to the terrace. Parking spaces and garage available at an extra cost. Its common areas offer several swimming pools for both adults and children. Calpe, one of the towns of La Marina Alta, lies on the northern coast of the province of Alicante, surrounded by the towns of Altea, Benidorm, Teulada-Moraira, Benissa. Calpe has… See full property details