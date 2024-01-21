FORMER US Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has been spotted in Andalucia.

The Democratic politician arrived in Sevilla on Friday night from Madrid, where she had met with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manual Albares, ABC reports.

According to Albares on X, the two discussed “the global situation and how to construct a more just and equal world.”

Her arrival in Sevilla was accompanied by Spanish Ambassador to the United States Julissa Reynoso.

Vanity Fair reported she lunched on Saturday at Sevilla’s Rio Grande Restaurant overlooking the banks of the Guadalquivir River.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manual Albares. Credit: @jmalbares on X.

Clinton kept a low profile, clad in sunglasses and dark shawl, though diners and passersby could still recognise the American politician, who ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election and served as First Lady to her husband, Bill, during his presidency between 1993 and 2001.

According to ABC, she was greeted warmly upon arriving at the restaurant, with some telling her “Welcome to Sevilla, Hillary,” to which she replied “Thank you! I’m happy to be here.”

She is staying at a hotel in the city centre, Spanish media reports, and she made a visit on Saturday to Sevilla’s Real Alcazar Palace, where she was received by the city’s Second Lieutenant Mayor and tourism official Juan Bueno.

This isn’t Clinton’s first visit to Spain.

In May 2023, she was received by King Felipe Vl at Madrid’s Zarzuela Palace, a trip that also saw a visit to La Moncloa for a discussion with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Clinton and her husband, Bill, have long held close ties to Spain, particularly with the Spanish royal family.

During Bill’s presidency, the two held numerous meetings with King Juan Carlos l and Queen Sofia, including a visit to the White House in Washington in 1995.

READ MORE