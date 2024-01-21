STAFF and members of a huge gym in Marbella have been left concerned and outraged after the establishment suddenly closed its doors without warning, with many personal items still locked inside.

The Plaza del Mar Centro Wellness gym was shut down on Friday, according to website Marbella 24 Horas, after the National Police evicted the occupants from the building on the part of the current owners of the Plaza del Mar shopping mall where it is located.

Videos on social media showed that equipment including cycling machines and weights benches were also removed from the premises.

Both staff and members of the gym – including many British expats – were left in the street with the hope that a solution could be found.

?Esta mañana se ha procedido al desalojo del gimnasio y otros locales comerciales de Plaza del Mar. Cientos de usuarios y casi una treintena de familias se han visto afectados. El abogado ha pedido que se continue con la actividad para no perjudicar a trabajadores y usuarios. pic.twitter.com/IDmtkmGGwv — Cope Marbella (@CopeMarbella) January 19, 2024

Some 25 families have been affected by the closure, and employees will now have to begin a legal process to protect their jobs and incomes.

According to RTV Marbella, the shopping mall was previously owned by construction company Avila Rojas, but is now in the hands of an investment fund. The conflict, the public television company said, ‘dates back many years’.

As for the members, they number around 2,000. As well as their personal items, they also voiced concerns they would not get back membership fees that they have paid in advance.

“Well pissed off,” wrote Caroline on Facebook in the Marbella Info & Chat group. “Just joined and paid my three-month membership. […] Need to get money back.”

“The security guy told me someone will be there Monday,” wrote Sam under the same post. “I have personal items in my locker as do many others. Bloody piss take.”

