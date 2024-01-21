A HOME robbery gang has been arrested in two Alicante province towns and charged with 21 burglaries as well as drug trafficking.

The Guardia Civil detained four men- aged between 30 and 40- in Callosa d’En Sarria and La Nucia, with all of them having criminal records.

A Callosa home was broken into with the residents inside in mid-October which triggered an operation to find the offenders.

Investigations linked the men to a further 20 robberies in Callosa, Polop and La Nucia.

Guardia officers seized cash, jewellery, high-end watches, and 12 mobile phones during the arrests.

They also found over a kilo of marijuana that had been packaged up ready for sale, as well as other drug-related equipment.

Torches, tools, plus balaclavas and gloves used during the break-ins were also discovered.

The Guardia Civil has returned some of the stolen items to their owners, and the investigation remains open since more people- currently away from holiday homes- might be unaware that they have been robbed.

