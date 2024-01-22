2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Flamingos with pool garage - € 440,000

Apartment Los Flamingos, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 440,000

This property is exceptionally located on one of the most beautiful areas in Marbella "Los Flamingos Golf Resort" with its exceptional panoramic sea views and views of Gibraltar. This spacious apartment is located at the highest point of the Los Flamingos urbanization, near the well-known luxury hotel ‘Villa Padierna'. This spacious ground floor apartment offers the following layout: separate entrance, very spacious living room with fireplace and dining area, second lounge area and dining area "veranda area" that can be completely closed off with glass curtains that are… See full property details