BOOKING a flight can be a stressful process and there are lots of questions surrounding the most cost-effective way to book.

Many of these have recently been answered by travel giant Expedia, which released a list of ‘air travel hacks’ for 2024.

The report was based on data from the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC), which possesses a huge database of ticket sales from hundreds of airlines around the globe.

These are the reports top tips that will help save you the most money.

Booking on Sunday will help you save money, says Expedia

If you’re flying within a country, you should buy your ticket 28 days before departure.

According to Expedia, travellers last year saved up to 24% on price compared to those who booked at the last minute.

If you’re flying abroad, you should purchase a ticket around 60 days beforehand. This will save you around 10% on average.

On average last year, the most expensive day of the week to buy a flight was on Friday, while the cheapest was on Sunday.

Fliers who booked on the last day of the week in 2023 saved up to 13% compared to those who did not.

You should also try to fly before 3pm, as this reduces the risk of delays and cancellations.

According to the data, flights after this time have a 50% higher chance of being cancelled compared to earlier services.