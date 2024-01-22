SAN Pedro de Alcantara continues to be one of the most sought out locations for property hunters.

The town’s proximity to Marbella centre and Estepona make it an attractive option for both Spanish buyers and Brits looking for a bolthole in the sun.

Looking to capitalise on the area’s ever-growing popularity, the Gowerla Group have announced a brand new development.

Coming soon: New development in San Pedro de Alcantara

Spacious terrace: One of the apartments at the new San Pedro development

A kitchen-lounge area inside an apartment in the Armonia project in San Pedro

Location of new property development in San Pedro de Alcantara

The ‘unique’ Armonia project is offering two and three-bedroom apartments in the northern area of San Pedro.

READ MORE: Revealed: How much money do I need to save to buy a home in Spain’s Andalucia?

Each apartment comes with a spacious terrace, offering impressive views of the town down to the sea.

Its location at the top of the town means amenities are only a few minutes’ walk away.

These include a range of supermarkets, such as Mercadona, and soon to be Aldi.