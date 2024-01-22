CALPE is set to get its first five-star hotel on the site of a half-built hotel in the Los Pinos seafront area.

A building licence application has been sent to Calpe council’s Urban Planning department, and if approved, it would become the town’s 12th hotel.

Urban Planning councillor, Juan Manual del Pino said that it was ‘an important and historic event which would be good news for tourism’.

The developer’s name has not been revealed but it would take over a 4,000 m2 plot that has an abandoned hotel development on it.

The land had previously had an eight million euro price tag and the incomplete building had caused concern among neighbours due to vandalism.

Del Pino suggested work ‘could begin shortly’ as the plot meets all the necessary development requirements.

ABANDONED HOTEL SITE, LOS PINOS

The boutique hotel will have around 30 bedrooms .

“It is in a luxury location with some of the best views in Calpe, including privileged views of the Peñon de Ifach,” the councillor added.

Del Pinto stressed that the new hotel would increases the local portfolio of quality accommodation and is an indication of interest being shown by investors in the town in recent years.