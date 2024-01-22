ANDALUCIA is becoming a hotspot for the rural tourism industry and two areas in particular are proving popular among visitors.

Andalucia is a haven for rural tourism as visitors seek quieter holidays.

A morning coffee surrounded by green fields, walks in the countryside and afternoon dips in tranquil lakes, it’s no surprise rural trips are growing.

The new style of travel has exploded in popularity since the pandemic forced holiday makers to look for getaways far away from other visitors.

With its vast amount of countryside and diverse landscapes, Andalucia is Spain’s preferred destination for a rural getaway, but some areas are more popular than others.

Malaga is the region’s most in demand area, with many holiday homes found in the mountains around the capital city.

There are also dozens of tiny white-washed villages dotted around its inland areas, such as Gaucin and Frigiliana.

Malaga is closely followed by Cadiz, whose rural charm can be mixed with day trips to picturesque coastal towns or cultural epicentres like Cadiz city.

According to the holiday platform, Ruralidays, rural holidays will grow even more popular in 2024, with tourists making bookings far in advance.

Spain’s Alpujarra region is great for hiking along chestnut lined paths.

While summer remains the most popular season, many tourists also visit in May and September thanks to the region’s warm climate.

Beyond Malaga and Cadiz, Andalucia has countless possibilities for rural holidays, with Granada’s Alpujarra region offering a look at village life in the Spanish mountains.

Almeria is also home to the beautiful Cabo de Gata Parque Natural and Jaen, while known for its gastronomy, offers delightful rural escapes thanks to the stunning Sierras de Cazorla Parque Natural.

