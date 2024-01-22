FORMER US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was dragged up to throw hands to the iconic dance La Macarena during her recent trip to Sevilla.

Her trip coincided with the 30th anniversary of the 90’s classic, which went on to become an unofficial anthem of husband Bill Clinton’s re-election campaign in 1996.

And it just so happened that the tuxedoed duo who sang the original song, Los del Rio, were present at the Palacio de las Dueñas bash, held in Hillary’s honour.

It soon became clear that Hillary Clinton did not know the moves to Macarena

The former first lady was quickly shanghaied into joining in with the sevillano duo as they did an impromptu rendition – complete with arm movements and sashays.

She took the imposition with good grace and tried gamely, despite looking a little alarmed. But it soon became clear that she had no clue about the dance routine.

Which is perhaps puzzling, since it was played constantly at Democratic Party events during the campaign to re-elect her husband, Bill.

Hillary Clinton brought the cringe with her during a trip to Sevilla on January 19.

She was called up to dance La Macarena with the original singers from Los del Río.

She tried it gamely despite clearly having no clue of the iconic dance that accompanies the song. pic.twitter.com/N1Z8oCnO2y — The Olive Press (@olivepress) January 22, 2024

The party was hosted by the Duchess of Montoro, Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, along with her husband and the president of Universal Music, Spain, Narcís Rebollo.

The festivities were accompanied by a string of Spanish artists and performers who joined in the fun and games.

Three great Andalusian singers in David Bisbal, Pablo López and Vanesa Martín also lent their voices.

Martin paid tribute to Rocío Jurado with Se Nos Rompió El Amo (We broke our love), the song that Rosalía recovered on the occasion of the Latin Grammy gala.

