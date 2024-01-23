7 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Tinajo with pool - € 470,000

Terraced Villa Tinajo, Lanzarote 7 beds 5 baths € 470,000

If you are looking to invest in a profitable holiday rental business, here is your chance. This villa is divided into 4 separate dwellings with independent entrances: a duplex with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 2 flats with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom each and a studio with 1 bedroom under construction. Both the duplex and one of the flats are currently being exploited as holiday rentals with demonstrable yield. The main duplex has a constructed area of 133 m2 and is distributed over two floors. On the first floor we find the living and dining room decorated in detail. There is also a well… See full property details