THE price of cigarettes in Spain is famously low, especially when compared to the whopping £15 (€17.55) that a smoker pays for a pack of 20 in the United Kingdom these days.
But Spanish nicotine addicts will notice that the cost of a carton is creeping up, with a notable rise in prices contained in a recent Official State Gazette (BOE) published by the government.
The new prices are proposed by manufacturers and importers of tobacco products, according to a report in Andalucia Informacion, and contain some nasty surprises for smokers.
For example, Vogue Super Slims Blue now cost €6.25, while Lucky Strike Blue come in at €5.25. Those who roll their own will also feel the pinch, as 50 grammes of Cutter’s Choice tobacco now costs €10.50, while Samson Original Blend has gone up to €10.70 for the same quantity.
Here is the full table of new prices for 2024.
Apache Silver (20): €4.00
Lucky Strike Blue: €5.25
Lucky Strike Compact Red: €4.95
Lucky Strike Silver Bay: €5.10
Pall Mall International Red: €5.20
Rothmans of London: €4.85
Royal Crown Filter: €5.60
Winfield Red: €7.20
Verso Blue (20): €4.00
Vogue Super Slims Blue: €6.25
Gran Toro (25): €5.20
Cutter’s Choice (50 g): €10.50
Lucky Strike rolling tobacco (30 g): €6.30
Samson Original Blend (50 g): €10.70
Flandria Silver (30 g): €5.55
187 Blue Devil (50 g): €3.85
187 Holy Tropical (200 g): €14.50
187 Juicy Puzzy (50 g): €3.85
187 Iscrea Pistoco (50 g): €3.85
187 Pink Mellow (50 g): €3.85
Eastwood Original Blend (100 g): €6.70
Social Smoke Absolute Zero (200 g): €15.95
