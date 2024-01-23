THE price of cigarettes in Spain is famously low, especially when compared to the whopping £15 (€17.55) that a smoker pays for a pack of 20 in the United Kingdom these days.

But Spanish nicotine addicts will notice that the cost of a carton is creeping up, with a notable rise in prices contained in a recent Official State Gazette (BOE) published by the government

Image by Dmitriy on Pixabay

The new prices are proposed by manufacturers and importers of tobacco products, according to a report in Andalucia Informacion, and contain some nasty surprises for smokers. 

For example, Vogue Super Slims Blue now cost €6.25, while Lucky Strike Blue come in at €5.25. Those who roll their own will also feel the pinch, as 50 grammes of Cutter’s Choice tobacco now costs €10.50, while Samson Original Blend has gone up to €10.70 for the same quantity. 

Here is the full table of new prices for 2024. 

Apache Silver (20): €4.00 

Lucky Strike Blue: €5.25 

Lucky Strike Compact Red: €4.95 

Lucky Strike Silver Bay: €5.10 

Pall Mall International Red: €5.20 

Rothmans of London: €4.85 

Royal Crown Filter: €5.60 

Winfield Red: €7.20 

Verso Blue (20): €4.00 

Vogue Super Slims Blue: €6.25 

Gran Toro (25): €5.20 

Cutter’s Choice (50 g): €10.50 

Lucky Strike rolling tobacco (30 g): €6.30 

Samson Original Blend (50 g): €10.70 

Flandria Silver (30 g): €5.55 

187 Blue Devil (50 g): €3.85 

187 Holy Tropical (200 g): €14.50 

187 Juicy Puzzy (50 g): €3.85 

187 Iscrea Pistoco (50 g): €3.85 

187 Pink Mellow (50 g): €3.85 

Eastwood Original Blend (100 g): €6.70 

Social Smoke Absolute Zero (200 g): €15.95 

