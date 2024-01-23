THE iconic Malaga restaurant and winery El Pimpi is to open a new branch for the first time ever, and has chosen Marbella as the site for this new chapter in its more than 50-year history.

The new El Pimpi will find its home in the Hotel Puente Romano, and while the new venue will be more modern than the original, it will still maintain much of its character. Construction work has already begun in the hotel ahead of the grand opening, which will likely be before the summer.

El Pimpi is a huge draw in Malaga, both for locals and tourists. According to a report in Diario Sur newspaper, the expansion was one of the objectives of its most high-profile partner, Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas, who is originally from Malaga.

El Pimpi

With its location in Marbella, the new restaurant will, of course, benefit from high net worth patrons who are either visiting or resident.

The business opened way back in 1971, and amusingly takes its name from the English word ‘pimp’, and is a reference to the men who would direct foreign sailors arriving in the port of Malaga to find women of the night.

Read more: