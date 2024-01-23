BRITS in Spain rejoice: London Gatwick is set to relaunch flights to this historic Andalucian city with pocket friendly prices.
Budget Spanish airline Vueling has already put tickets on sale for as little as €60.
The relaunched route will connect the British capital with the picturesque city of Granada.
Flights to Frederico Garcia Lorca Granada-Jaen Airport will begin on April 3 this year.
There will be two flights a week each way, operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
The cheapest ‘basico’ fare is €59.98 and includes no hold luggage.
However, when the summer season kicks in on June 22, it will be hard to secure these low cost tickets.
The route is expected to run until October 26, 2024, when a winter chill sets in on the city.
