FOR many expats looking to settle down in the south of Spain, the sun-drenched Costa del Sol is the obvious route.

But just along the corner, beyond the Rock of Gibraltar, lies the province of Cadiz, an often neglected corner of Andalucia.

Idealista, the Spanish property company, has highlighted two towns that show the province’s eye-catching beauty, postcard-worthy villages, delicious food and curious culture that make it a hidden paradise for visitors.

The first is Vejer de la Frontera, a charming pueblo nestled in the hills that overlook the Gibraltar Strait.

Vejer de la Frontera is know for its history, cobbled streets, white houses and panoramic views. Credit: Cordon Press

Having been populated since the Bronze Age, there is no shortage of fascinating history for visitors to dig their teeth into.

Undulating, cobbled streets are sandwiched by bright, white-washed houses, with ample opportunity to savour the panoramic views available of the surrounding landscape.

The second town named is Conil de la Frontera, a coastal settlement renowned for its thriving restaurant scene.

Famed for its local seafood caught fresh from the bordering Atlantic Ocean, the municipality was recently crowned the 2024 Gastronomic City, a just reward for the rich quality of its produce.

Gorgeous sunsets are a guarantee on the Cadiz coast. Credit: Cordon Press

Accompanied by its coastal location and vibrant social life, this gem on the Cadiz coast could be the place to be.

There’s a bonus too – the average property price and cost of living is significantly cheaper than in Malaga and other parts of the Costa del Sol, meaning your money can stretch further.

