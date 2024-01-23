FORMULA One has revealed the layout of the track that will be built to host the new Madrid Grand Prix from 2026.

The new circuit will incorporate both street and non-street sections around the IFEMA Exhibition Centre located in the north of Spain’s capital.

Subject to FIA final approval, the track will feature 20 turns and be 5,474 metres long – estimates suggest that a qualifying lap time will take 1 minute and 32.4 seconds.

The layout of the circuit was revealed after Formula One, in conjunction with Madrid’s regional government, announced this Tuesday, January 23 that motor racing’s elite competition will return to the city for the first time since 1981.

This is the proposed layout for the Madrid Grand Prix, set to take place from 2026. Credit: IFEMA/FIA

On that occasion, the Grand Prix was held at Jarama Circuit, a traditional racing track in San Sebastian de Los Reyes, 32km north of the city centre.

This time, F1’s elite will race at over 200mph within the city’s boundaries, just five minutes from Madrid-Bajaras Adolfo Suarez Airport.

According to Formula One, the location of the circuit will allow 90% of fans to arrive via public transport as the sport seeks to become more sustainable.

The circuit is set to have the capacity to host more than 110,000 fans per day across grandstand, general admission and VIP hospitality, with plans to grow this figure to 140,000, making Madrid one of the largest venues on F1’s calendar.

The contract for Madrid’s new Grand Prix will begin in 2026, lasting an initial 10 years until 2035.

The agreement comes with the contract for the current Spanish Grand Prix – held at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona in Montmelo, Catalunya – set to expire in 2026.

According to the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Ayuso, the Grand Prix will provide a €450 million annual boost to Madrid’s economy, alongside the creation of over 8,000

Announcement of the new Grand Prix will mean a homecoming for Madrid-born Carlos Sainz Jr. Credit: Cordon Press

In a joint statement with Formula One, Ayuso said: “It is with great satisfaction that we announce Formula One is coming to the Community of Madrid, to a region and a capital that inspires openness and confidence within and beyond our borders”.

“Madrid will have Formula One’s best Grand Prix”, she boldly claimed.

President and CEO of Formula One, Stefano Domenicali, said: “Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage and today’s announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain”.

“I would like to thank the team at IFEMA Madrid, the Regional Government of Madrid and the city’s Mayor for putting together a fantastic proposal”, he added.

Alongside the Grand Prix, fan activities will take place in downtown Madrid.

The announcement will also mean Carlos Sainz Jr, driver for the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team, will return to race in the city of his birth.

