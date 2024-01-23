IF you are looking for a bargain holiday home rental for the rest of winter on the Costa Blanca, then you should focus on the south of the region.

A review of prices by rental portal Holidu from 2023 plus a look at this year’s registrations between January and March shows that Javea, Altea, Denia, Calpe, and Benidorm charge the most per night, while the cheapest spots are further south in places like Santa Pola and Torrevieja.

‘BARGAIN’ TORREVIEJA(Torrevieja Ayuntamiento image)

So far for the first three months of 2024, Javea is the costliest option coming in at €203 per night, followed some way behind by Altea on €147.

Both areas are heavily in demand and because they have a more limited range of accommodation portfolios compared to other parts of the region, prices are driven up.

Another important factor regarding price is that many of the offerings tend to be villas and homes as opposed to apartments.

Denia and Calpe are almost the same at €116 and €115 per night, followed by Benidorm on €108 and and Villajoyosa on €103- almost half of what Javea charges.

Below the €100 per day mark are Santa Pola with €97 and Torrevieja on a bargain €78 per night up to the end of March 2024.

Holidu says that holiday home rental prices went up by 11% in 2023 compared to the previous year, going from €113 on average per day to €125 across the region.

The peak average was reached in July, hitting €167 per night, but far higher in areas like Javea and Altea.

The study also revealed that on average bookings were made 57 days in advance last year, which suggests that more tourists are planning ahead.

After a record 2023 for the tourism sector, hopes are unsurprisingly high for this year, with 80% of accommodation owners questioned, expecting to equal or exceed last year’s number of reservations.