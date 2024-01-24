5 bedroom Villa for sale in Denia - € 1,100,000

Villa Dénia, Alicante 5 beds 4 baths € 1,100,000

Luxury villa with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Located on a flat plot and surrounded by a well-kept garden, pine trees, decorative plants and several fruit trees. The property has good natural light and is distributed on one level, which will facilitate the day to day life. Inside we find 5 double bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4 living rooms and a kitchen surrounding a pleasant Italian style interior patio. There is also a sauna, laundry room, storage room and garage for one car. Outside the property there are several terraces offering different levels of privacy and a choice between… See full property details