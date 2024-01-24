A DRUNK motorist got stuck driving down some stairs in Palma’s Plaza Mayor area and blamed the transgression on his Google Maps navigating system.

The bizarre event happened on Monday night on the Costa d’En Sintes- the narrow pedestrian 70 metre long stairs linking the Plaza Mayor with the Rambla.

The Policia Local found a van wedged in the corner of the alleyway and the two occupants- who do not live in Mallorca- managing to safely squeeze out of it.

TIGHT SQUEEZE

The driver was breathalysed and found to be three times over the alcohol limit.

He and his passenger said they were following instructions on Google Maps and when they reached the street which narrowed into a stairway, they realised they could not turn back.

The Palma Fire Brigade freed the van and lowered it to the bottom of the stairs, while the driver was charged with a crime against road safety resulting in an accident.

The vehicle was subsequently towed to the municipal depot.

