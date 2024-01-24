BRITISH comedian Jimmy Carr will perform on the Costa del Sol this summer as part of his new ‘Laughs Funny’ tour.

Carr, known for his deadpan delivery of often-controversial one-liners, is set to perform in Marbella as part of the European leg of his new tour.

The 90-minute show will take place in the open-air Marbella Arena on August 31 – which has a capacity of over 5,000 people.

Jimmy Carr will perform in Marbella this August as part of his newly-announced tour. Credit: Cordon Press

Tickets for the comedy show are available online from €45.50, with doors set to open from 7:30pm local time.

Carr, aged 51, is known as a divisive figure within comedy, with his jokes often criticised for being offensive.

In 2021, the comedian was roundly condemned, including by the UK’s then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for a joke in a Netflix special where he said that a “positive” of the Holocaust was the murder of thousands of “gypsies” by Nazi Germany.

Nevertheless, Carr has forged an impressive portfolio of work, including on television where he is regularly seen on shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

