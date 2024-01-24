A VALENCIA man has been arrested for fraud after agreeing to pay €10,000 to have sex with a woman, but then didn’t meet his end of the bargain.

In a scenario straight out of the blockbuster movie Indecent Proposal, the 19-year-old woman’s boyfriend set up the sex meet which happened in a public toilet in Valencia’s Plaza Enrique Granados.

PLAZA ENRIQUE GRANADOS

The victim ran a business as a webcammer offering paid sexual content with her partner negotiating prices for customers.

The fraudulent client, 47, said he was a maritime transport businessman but was in fact a wedding photographer and hooked up with the teenager via a webcam chat.

The man wanted to go a lot further to meet her to have sex.

Despite the initial reluctance of the boyfriend to sanction such an agreement, a €10,000 figure was agreed which he would share with his partner.

The ‘businessman’ assured the woman that the large sum was nothing to him because of his job and that the payment was guaranteed.

Prior to the meeting, he even sent her a screenshot of his phone showing that a bank transfer had been made and would take a couple of days.

Consensual sex took place between the duo but days later the money had not appeared in the woman’s account and all attempts to contact him came to nothing.

She realised she had been scammed and filed a complaint with the Policia Nacional.

Investigations were described as ‘complex’ to find the conman who was eventually arrested and charged with fraud.

It’s been revealed that he had a history of committing sex crimes.