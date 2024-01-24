MANCHESTER United’s controversial prodigy Mason Greenwood, in exile at Getafe on a season-long loan, is dreaming of a sensational move to Barcelona.

The 22-year-old Mancunian, who didn’t play for 18 months as he faced a rape trial, has impressed in La Liga since his arrival in the Spanish capital.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service announced the charges against Greenwood had been dropped in February 2023 after the key witness pulled out, paving the way for him to revive his career.

Now, with his tattered reputation slowly rehabilitating and his future still up in the air, he has accepted that he will not return to England.

Instead, an exciting career in Spain beckons, with Barcelona reportedly being keen on the signature of one of England’s formerly – and perhaps once again – brightest prospects.

Controversial Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood could be set for a sensational move to Barcelona, where he would be in direct rivalry with his English counterpart Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid. CORDON PRESS

Such a move would pit Greenwood directly against Real Madrid’s English superstar Jude Bellingham in upcoming clasicos.

In fact, there is some potential for the next decade of Spanish football to be dominated by the two Englishmen, with Bellingham already pulling up trees this season since he moved to Madrid.

A source told The Sun: “Barcelona want to sign Greenwood, and he wants to move there. The next step is for the clubs to come to an agreement.

“Manchester United want to sell the player and the manager has accepted Greenwood won’t be returning. The view is that it is best for all parties to have a clean break.

“As talented as Greenwood is, a return to the club when they are at the start of a new chapter, with new owners, is regarded as a backward step.”

There is set to be a tug-of-war over Greenwood’s signature this summer, with Valencia and Real Sociedad also keen.

And, with Manchester United facing their own internal revolution as a new executive team is brought in following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% minority stake purchase, it is not possible to rule out a change of heart at Old Trafford either.

Greenwood has been effusive about his experience at Getafe, where he has scored five goals and made four assists in 19 appearances.

“I adapted pretty quickly. [My] team-mates took me under their wing and I’ve just been happy ever since, coming here and training, playing the games. I’m happy,” the youngster revealed.

“The fans mean a lot to me. The best feeling so far is when I scored my first goal here at the stadium and it meant a lot to me, I heard the fans quite a lot.”

“We had the training day and a lot of fans came out to watch. We appreciate the fans. They’re like an extra man out there on the pitch when they’re there supporting us.”

READ MORE: