NEW research has revealed the best-hosting cities in Germany ahead of the upcoming 2024 UEFA European Championship this summer.

A study by no-deposit casino bonus guide NoDepositDaily.com has established a definitive ranking of which cities are best-suited to accommodate football fans for this year’s Euros tournament, hosted by Germany.

Ten venues have been selected for the 17th iteration of the quadrennial tournament: Berlin, Munich, Dortmund, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Gelsenkirchen.

The research analysed factors including the price of a pint, hotel price, accessibility and stadium experience in order to construct a score out of 100.

The best city hosting the 2024 Euros, according to the study, is Frankfurt, with a final score of 61.58.

Frankfurt ranked highly for hospitality options, with plentiful cafes and restaurants in the vicinity.

Additionally, the Deutsche Bank Park Stadium, with a capacity of 54,697, is the third best stadium in the country according to Google review ratings.

Signal Iduna Park, home of Borussia Dortmund, ranks highly for stadiums set to host matches at the Euros this summer. Credit: Cordon Press

The second-best hosting city in Germany is Berlin, the nation’s capital, with a score of 55.33.

The Olympiastadion, which has the largest capacity of any stadium in the country with 74,461 seats, was highlighted for its affordability, with a pint of beer costing €4.40 and delicious German sausages available for hungry fans at just €3.50.

In third place is Dortmund, home of the iconic Signal Iduna Park where current Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham first mastered his trade.

The city provides the cheapest accommodation of any host city, with hotels available at an average of €112 per night.

In fourth place is Gelsenkirchen, situated just 20 minutes from Dortmund.

Thirsty fans will be pleased to hear that the city’s stadium, the Arena AufSchalke, has the cheapest pint on its taps, with a lager costing a mere €4.20.

Meals out are also on the cheap side, with a dinner for two at a mid-range restaurant only costing €43.76.

In fifth place is Leipzig, which has the best booking.com reviews of any city, so fans can rest assured that accommodation in the area is of a high quality.

The news of this study will be music to the ears of any England fans heading to Germany this summer – England’s opening game against Serbia is in Gelsenkirchen, their second game against Denmark is in Frankfurt, whilst the side’s potential route to the final would include visits to Dortmund and Berlin, all cities which ranked highly.

England will hope to erase previous memories of Gelsenkirchen, the site of the side crashing out of the 2006 World Cup on penalties to Portugal.

Wayne Rooney was sent off the last time England visited Gelsenkirchen, as the Three Lions were dumped out of the 2006 World Cup by Portugal on penalties. Credit: Cordon Press

Unfortunately for the Tartan Army heading to the Euros, all of Scotland’s group games will take place in cities that fell outside of the top five

If Wales manage to progress through the Euros play-offs, their fans will be in for a treat with visits to both Berlin and Dortmund during the group stage.

However, they must first defeat Finland in March before taking on either Poland or Estonia five days later.

