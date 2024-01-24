AN IRISH fugitive wanted for drug trafficking and the illegal possession of weapons has been arrested on the Costa Blanca after an anonymous tip off.

The informant told the Guardia Civil that the Irish national was living in the Benissa area.

The unnamed man, 33, was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Irish authorities which listed eight charges.

For three days, Guardia units from Moraira and Calpe set up check points in the area to locate and arrest the fugitive.

He was stopped in Teulada and tried to trick officers with an identification document in a different name that had his photo on it.

His arrest happened on December 12 but details were only released on Wednesday.

The fugitive was jailed by a Denia court before he was transferred to the National Court in Madrid to handle his extradition to Ireland.

He was also charged locally for falsifying documents.