4 bedroom Villa for sale in Nerja with pool - € 492,000

Villa Nerja, Málaga 4 beds 4 baths € 492,000

Detached villa boasting a private swimming pool in the highly sought-after Chimenea area, situated above the enchanting Burriana beach. The generously sized private swimming pool takes center stage, surrounded by terraces on various levels, some with unique sea views. Immerse yourself in the outdoor ambiance, whether sunbathing on one of the many terraces, enjoying the pool, or unwinding at the inviting outside bar. The lower ground floor, provides an independent haven from the main living spaces, it features an open-plan living area with a well-appointed kitchen, a comfortable double bedroom… See full property details