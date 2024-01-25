A PLACE In The Sun is coming to the Costa del Sol as three expat hotspots are set to be featured.

The latest series is currently filming in Portugal. Photo: Jasmine Harman/Facebook

The Channel 4 programme is currently filming in Portugal but will soon move to the southern coast of Spain.

It comes after producers posted a request for potential properties on a local Facebook group, Manilva Coffee Chat.

The sun seeking Brits are looking for houses in Estepona, Manilva and La Duquesa, but are particularly fond of the latter.

The cash buyers have a maximum budget of €220,000 plus purchase costs.

They are reportedly open to many kinds of property including apartments, houses and duplexes, as long as they have a terrace, garden or some kind of outdoor space.

Like many Brits that come to the Costa del Sol, they want to be near the beach, as well as have an outdoor communal pool.

Other requirements included: two bedrooms, two bathrooms and private parking.

A Place In The Sun presenter Jasmine Harman has recently moved to the Costa del Sol herself. Photo: Jasmine Harman Facebook

The buyers would also love a sea view.

According to the production company: “If you have a property that matches these criteria and are happy for it to be filmed, please let us know.”

You can contact Freeform Productions, the company behind A Place In The Sun by email (info@fftv.co.uk) or phone (+44 1923 728175).

Alternatively, contact Holiday Homes Spain, (info@holiday-homes-spain.com, 00 34 722 433 294) the estate agent partnered with A Place In The Sun.