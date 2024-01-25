COVID boosters are finally at the Rock’s primary care centre for the over-50s or vulnerable people in the community from this Thursday.

The Gibraltar Health Authority said that ‘the delay in receiving the vaccines has been due to the UK not having been able to send them to Gibraltar until now’.

People with diabetes, taking immunosuppressant medication, who are immunosuppressed for any other reason or have a long term medical condition can get the jab.

Those who ‘really would like to have the vaccines to protect themselves’ can also get it, the GHA said.

The Covid immunisation programme will start on January 25 by appointment only.

“It is important to have the booster vaccines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 now and during spring,” Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter said.

“COVID-19 is still with us and we have to ensure that we do everything we can to help protect those people who are considered as vulnerable in our community.”

The coronavirus has killed over 110 people in Gibraltar so far, the majority between December 2021 and January 2022.

Although since last year the government has stopped counting casualties, it remains a danger for elderly and vulnerable people.

The rise in flu and other respiratory diseases has already forced the GHA to reintroduce mandatory masking at the hospital and elderly residences.

It also reminded Gibraltar residents they could still get flu vaccines.

These ‘can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine’, the GHA said.

“It is not too late to have either or both vaccines, as these will still protect you and others,” it added.

