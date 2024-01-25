THREE people were left dead and another 18 with injuries after fog caused a series of traffic accidents on Spain’s A-4 motorway, which runs between Madrid and Cadiz in Andalucia.

The incidents took place in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, near the municipality of Santa Cruz de Mudela in Ciudad Real province.

A total of 12 trucks, two vans and nine passenger vehicles were involved in the crashes, according to Spanish daily El Diario.

DGT/Twitter

A dozen people were being treated for their injuries in the Valdepeñas General Hospital on Thursday.

Traffic was completely cut off between the 211 and 214 kilometre markers on the A-4 due to the accidents, reopening at around 12.30pm.

The crashes came after another series of accidents the night before in the same area, involving a total of 13 vehicles – seven lorries, four passenger vehicles, an ambulance and a van – leaving 14 people injured.

