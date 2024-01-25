HOTEL chain Zafiro is on the lookout for 25 cheerful people to join their team in the Balearic Islands for the upcoming season.

They offer not just a competitive salary but also accommodation, meals, and return flights upon contract completion.

The offer of bed and board is particularly invaluable amidst the housing difficulties often faced by seasonal workers in popular tourist destinations like the Balearics.

Zafiro’s hiring spree is focused on two of its prime locations, Mallorca and Menorca, where the demand for skilled entertainment staff is high.

The job postings include positions for both their miniclub and Fit&Sport services.

Out of these 25 openings, 15 are designated for the miniclub, where candidates are expected to have a background in early childhood education and fluency in Spanish and English (C1 level).

Additional language skills, particularly a B1 level in other languages, are highly valued.

The remaining ten vacancies are in the Fit&Sport service, where the ideal candidates should have a sports background, education in physical education, and similar language requirements as the miniclub roles.

Zafiro is offering an indefinite discontinuous contract (from March to October 2024), with a minimum gross monthly salary of €1,836 for a 40-hour workweek, spanning Monday to Sunday on rotating shifts.

This comprehensive package is designed to appeal to talented professionals seeking seasonal employment in a dynamic and vibrant tourist environment.

One of the most appealing aspects of this opportunity is the additional perks provided by Zafiro.

The selected staff will be accommodated and fed by the company, ensuring a comfortable stay during their contract period.

Candidates interested in these positions have until April 2 to fill out the application form and submit their CV.

