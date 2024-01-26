A 15-YEAR old boy has been confirmed as the latest casualty of a horror car crash that took place in Ciudad Real last Wednesday, January 24.

The incident occurred in foggy conditions on the A-4 motorway near the municipality of Santa Cruz de Mudela.

The unnamed boy becomes the fourth victim of an accident that also claimed the lives of his father and 17-year old brother.

The family were travelling from Sevilla to Madrid to watch the Copa del Rey quarter-final tie between Sevilla FC and Atletico Madrid.

According to the president of Union Deportiva Moron, the club for which the older brother was an academy player, the family had been forced to stop due to fog before a lorry crashed into their vehicle.

Following the accident, the 15-year old boy was admitted to intensive care in a nearby hospital before he succumbed to his injuries.

The mayor of Moron, Juan Manuel Rodriguez, announced a day of mourning in the municipality for the “tragedy” as a gesture of support to the affected families.

