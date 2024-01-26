SPAIN experienced a day of historic heat on Thursday as unseasonably high temperatures saw records broken across the country for the fourth consecutive month.

Chelva in Valencia took the crown as the warmest place in Spain as temperatures reached 29.6C.

Records were also broken in Albacete, Cadiz, Cordoba, Jaen, Granada, Huelva, Logroño, Malaga, Cadiz and Teruel, with sunbathers spotted across the peninsula.

The high heat also extended to areas of high altitude, with Fredes in Valencia experiencing a high of 21.6C despite being 1,200 metres above sea level.

Chelva in Valencia topped the charts with a high of 29.6 degrees celcius. Credit: Cordon Press

Puerto de Navacerrada, a popular skiing resort near Madrid, saw a maximum temperature of 18C as warm weather and low snow levels continue to disrupt the start of the ski season.

The Spring-like spell of weather is due to a powerful anticyclone block preventing the arrival of Atlantic storms.

Warm weather is expected to continue into the weekend as the anticyclone brings a band of high pressure, causing clear skies and low levels of precipitation.

News of record-breaking temperatures will undoubtedly be cause for concern for residents and authorities across Spain as fears of incoming water restrictions continue to mount.

Andalucia is currently experiencing its longest drought in 50 years, with worries of water cuts akin to the draconian restrictions imposed during the infamous drought of 1995.

Reservoir levels are continuing to diminish, with Almeria’s reserves operating at a capacity of just 9.3%.

Record-breaking temperatures will be greeted by concern from locals as much of Spain continues to suffer from drought. Credit: Cordon Press

Juan Moreno, the Junta president, warned last Thursday, January 18, that the region will need at least 30 days of rainfall in order to prevent restriction this summer.

Fuengirola, with a population of 90,000, recently became the first large town to introduce water-saving measures.

The regional government plans to approve an additional €200m worth of investment funnelled towards anti-drought schemes.

These measures include support for struggling farmers and money for municipalities to prevent underground water leaks, a major source of water loss.

Andalucia is not the only region to be impacted by drought – Catalunya recently declared an emergency, with bans imposed on certain public showers and the filling of swimming pools.

