THE sunniest city in all of Europe revels in 345 hours of sunshine per month – 4,140 hours per year or 11.33 hours of sunshine per day – and it is not on Spain’s sunny coast.

It is Alicante that receives the most sunshine across the continent, followed by Catania in Italy. But third and fourth places are also taken by Spanish cities.

Murcia is third and Malaga comes in fourth, according to a study by vacation rental search engine Holidu, who analysed sunshine hours per month across Europe’s most populous cities from 2009 to 2021.

France manages to squeeze a Nice into the top ten, ensuring it is not completely a Spanish – Italian duopoly.

A fourth country does not enter the ranking until Albania posts Tirana in 16th place, with 336 hours of sunshine per month.

A surprising inclusion - and the most northerly city - is Zurich, apparently the 25th sunniest city in Europe with 326 hours a month.

Barcelona comes in 14th, with 339 hours per month, and Madrid takes 19th place, with 335.

But Holidu is quick to gush about the beauty of Malaga.

"The port city of Malaga is located on the southern coast of Spain, on the Costa del Sol, and is a highly valued tourist destination throughout the year, especially in the warm summer months," they said.

"Malaga's modern skyline is home to a variety of hotels and resorts that sit along the sandy beach, making it perfect for a city break with a nearby beach option.

“Malaga It also has a great cultural offering, such as being the birthplace of Pablo Picasso, so be sure to visit the Picasso Museum while you are there."

