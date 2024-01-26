ANDALUCIA has been snubbed in a listing of the 10 best restaurants in Spain, with just one eatery from the southernmost region making the list.

According to restaurant booking platform The Fork, the La Atxoeta Art Restaurant in Malaga city’s Soho district is the eighth best in the country.

It is the only restaurant in Andalucia to feature in the top 10, with the majority of the others featured being based in Madrid and Barcelona.

La Atxoeta is run by head chef Pablo Caballero and is known for its delicious seafood caught mostly locally.

Star dishes include anchovies with tomato caviar, smoked sardines and the Maruchi cannelloni, a delicious fusion of meat and bechamel.

The best restaurant in Spain, according to The Fork, is The Alcehmix Gastro Cocktail Bar in Barcelona, with a rating of 9.9 out of 10.

The Fork used the average rating of its thousands of users to determine its ranking.

The Alchemix costs diners an average of €75 per head and is led by chef Juan Vizcaino and expert drinks mixologist Ignacio Ussia.

In second place is Fonda España, also in Barcelona, headed up by celebrity chef Martin Berasategui.

Rounding out the top three is the Madrid favourite of El Invernadero, led by Rodrigo de la Calle.

