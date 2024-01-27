3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Puerto de Mazarron - € 169,900

Penthouse Puerto de Mazarron, Murcia 3 beds 1 baths € 169,900

Amazing penthouse for sale! This beautiful property offers you comfort and elegance in every corner Located just a few meters from the beach, you can enjoy stunning views of the sea and the mountains With three spacious bedrooms, a separate kitchen, bathroom and a spacious living room with a balcony, this penthouse is ideal for enjoying summer days In addition, it has a large terrace where you can relax and enjoy unique moments With 96 m² built and 86 m² usable, this penthouse offers all the… See full property details