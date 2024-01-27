AN eyesore hotel which has been left to crumble on the Costa del Sol is finally due to undergo regeneration.

The long-abandoned Los Alamos Hotel in Torremolinos is set to be transformed into the largest co-living building in Malaga province.

Leading developer Nuovit Homes is designing the new development specifically to cater to the growing community of digital nomads and remote workers.

The project, named ‘Oceanika’, will occupy approximately 15,000 square metres and is scheduled to open in the latter half of 2025.

It will feature 180 apartments, each designed to maximise natural light and solar orientation, offering a desirable living and working environment for hundreds of digital nomads seeking the favourable climate of the Costa del Sol.

Managed by Habyt, Germany’s principal co-living operator with a portfolio of 30,000 rooms, the Oceanika complex will not only provide housing but also amenities like a gym, coworking spaces, and green areas, among other common facilities.

The new complex has lofty goals to lower its environmental impact.

The building will include energy-saving elevators, low-consumption vegetation species, thermal bridge break carpentry, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging points.

Furthering its commitment to sustainability, the redevelopment plans include transforming Oceanika into the largest wooden construction in Spain.

This approach is expected to reduce construction time by 20%, carbon footprint by 60%, water consumption by 30%, and waste production by 25%.

The wood used will come from sustainably managed forests, cultivated and exploited based on ecological criteria.

