A BENIDORM gang of robbers who burgled at least 25 Costa Blanca holiday homes have been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

Two of the men have been jailed by a Denia court whilst a third was bailed.

Their ages or nationalities have not been revealed but all of them had criminal records for similar crimes.

The Guardia launched a special operation to find the gang after a wave of autumn robberies in popular tourist areas last autumn.

25 burglaries were committed in Benidorm, Benitachell, Finestrat, Javea and Teulada-Moraira in just two months.

The men always ensured the homes were empty and they climbed or cut through perimeter fences to access the properties.

Knowing that many of their targets were vacant for long periods, they’d enter a building just to steal a door key, and then return a few days later to commit the robbery.

After extensive inquiries, the Guardia focused their investigations on two criminals living in Benidorm, one of whom specialised in prising open locks.

Two of the crew- including the gang leader- were arrested at the same city address in November, with a third man detained in Javea last month.

The Benidorm house search turned up a key that was used for a rental storage room on another city residential estate which was used to keep items.

Officers found tools for making keys, lock picks, and bump-type keys as well as stolen goods including watches, high-end jewellery, and €1.210 cash.

Most of the items have been returned to their owners but the Guardia in Javea still have more things to be reclaimed- perhaps by people who are away and possible unaware that they were a victim of crime.

READ MORE: